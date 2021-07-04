Sports

FCT, Port Harcourt agog for Total-NBBF National Division Two

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Six teams on Saturday, July 3, commenced battle in the Savannah Conference phase of the Total NBBF National Division Two in Abuja.

 

Adamawa Lions Basketball Club and MOB Basketball Club, Maiduguri qualified from the North East Zone while the duo of Alice Gombwer Foundation and Knight Basketball Clubs are representing the North West.

 

Bristow Flyers of Bauchi and Hard Rockers of Abuja from the North Central Zone will also join the other teams in the chase for a National Final ticket and a possible promotion to Total- NBBF National Division One league In the Atlantic Conference, their games will start on Monday, July 5 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

 

In the Atlantic Conference, the duo of Ondo Kings and Possibility Basketball Club (Ekiti) will be representing the South West zone while Athletes 4 Peace (Port Harcourt) and High Flyers (Benin) qualified from the South-South zone

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Jota’s first Liverpool goal seals fightback win over Arsenal

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Clinical Aston Villa thrash abject Fulham Liverpool’s new £45m signing Diogo Jota grabbed a home debut goal as the champions demonstrated their determination to retain an iron grip on their Premier League crown by coming from behind to record an impressive victory against Arsenal at Anfield. Arsenal, who had won their opening two Premier […]
Sports

CAF League: Enyimba progress despite home draw

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Enyimba Football Club are through to the First Round of the CAF Champions League despite being forced to a 1-1 draw by their opponent, Rahimo FC, in Aba on Sunday. Enyimba with the 1-1 draw in Sunday’s second leg tie in Aba progressed with a 2-1 aggregate scoreline having won 1-0 in the first leg played […]
Sports

Quadri to defend crown next year

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Women and men singles defending champions Dina Meshref and Aruna Quadri will have to wait till 2021 to defend their titles as the African Table Tennis Federation have officially confirmed the postponement of this year’s ITTF-Africa Senior Championships which serves as th   e continental qualification for the World Championship has been shifted to 2021. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica