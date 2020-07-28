Metro & Crime

FCT raids illegal car marts, impounds several cars 

The Federal Capital Territory  (FCT) has raided several illegal car marts within the city, impounding several cars.
This was even as it decried the activities of car dealers creating indiscriminate illegal car marts at different parts of the city.
A combined team  of both the Department of Development Control and the Abuja Environmental Protection Board( AEPB) that raided the illegal car marts around Gudu District, disclosed that the people involved in the act, were not only abusing the Abuja masterplan, but creating multiple criminal hub.
Director, FCT Department of Development Control,  Mr. Muktar Galadima said the illegal car dealers have been severally warned to move their cars to Kubwa Road, where FCT administration approved temporary car marts, but they have refused to comply.
Galadima, who noted that while the permanent site for automobile marts along Zuba Road is yet to be ready, those interested in the business must comply with extant rules or have their cars impounded.

