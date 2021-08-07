FCT records 1,728 cases of acute children malnourishment

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has raised the alarm over the growing rate of children malnourishment within the nation’s capital. FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu disclosed yesterday in Abuja that between January and June 2021, about 1,728 cases of acute malnourishment of five children under age five were recorded and also treated. Aliyu, who addressed participants at an event organised to commemorate 2021 World Breastfeeding Week, noted that the rise in children malnourishment was closely related to mothers’ inability to effectively breastfeed their babies.

The Minister, who lamented that about 48% infants were not exclusively breastfed by their mothers, also wondered why children would be denied proper breastfeeding. She however, noted that FCT administration was working towards bridging all existing gaps in breastfeeding and infant mortality. “It is gratifying to note that FCT has adopted/ adapted and continued to implement all policies and guidelines.

“As a matter of fact, some FCT health institutions, particularly the Asokoro, and Maitama Districts Hospitals that were designated ‘Baby Friendly’ are still running breastfeeding clinic on Wednesdays and Thursdays, while Gosa Sarki and Tude communities in Abuja Municipal, and Kuje Area Councils are designated zero water communities for excellent universal performance on exclusive breastfeeding.” “Ministry of FCT has supported and would continue to promote the practice of breastfeeding, especially within the first hour of birth and exclusively breastfeeding the baby for the first six months without water,” Aliyu added.

