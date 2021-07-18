FCT sets up community sensitisation group on Cholera

Dr Ramatu Aliyu, the Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has inaugrated community sensitisation on cholera and other acute diarrhea diseases outbreak in the nation’s capital, Abuja. Aliyu expressed concern over the increasing number of suspected cases of Cholera in the territory at the inauguration on Friday.

She said that since May, the FCT had recorded 604 suspected Cholera cases in the six area councils with 54 deaths and nine positive cases on rapid diagnostic test. She said that over 120 communities were involved across the six area councils with the Abuja Municipal Area Council having the highest cases, followed by Gwagalada and Bwari.

The minister said that some of the communities involved in Gwagwalada included Zuba, Shenagu, Katse 1 and 2, Tunga Gaya, Chitumu, Yimi, Ikwa, Tunga-Maje and Anagada.

She, however, advocated for good personal hygiene, disposal of sewage and refuse, hand washing practices and consumption of safe water as means of curbing further spread of the disease.

“In addition, community engagements for positive behavioural changes, improved sanitation and quick access to treatment are essential. “Protect your water source from contamination, boil your water before drinking with a clean cup, cooperate with health officials

who will come to teach you home treatment of water for domestic use and drinking,’’ she said. Aliyu noted that the FCT administration had taken several measures to stop further spread of the disease and provide adequate care to those affected.

“The measures include, formation of Cholera Emergency Operation Centre, appointment of Incidence Manager and other relevant medical personnel along with stakeholders from the FCT Water Board. “Prepositioning of drugs and consumables for the free treatment of all identified cases in both secondary and primary healthcare facilities of the FCT amongst others,’’ she said. Earlier, Mr Olusade Adesola, the Permanent Secretary, FCT administration said that the secretariat was working with development partners in collaboration with the six area councils to curb the spread.

Adesola, represented by Dr Mohamed Kawu, the Acting Secretary, FCT Health and Human Services Secretariat commended the minister for her leadership role in community sensitisation and mobilisation in maternal, newborn and child healthcare.

He said that the resident appreciated the minister for the Universal Health Coverage activities, Wild Polio Virus Eradication and the ongoing COVID-19 preparedness and response in the FCT.

