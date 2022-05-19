News

FCT to partner Oak Homes to tackle housing challenge

Oak Homes, a Lagosbased top notch housing firm, has made debut in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, in a bid to redefine the concept of luxury living in the city. The company’s entry into the FCT was heralded on Tuesday by a ground breaking ceremony, performed by the FCT Minister of State, Hajiya (Dr.) Ramatu Tijanni, where she also promised that the capital city would partner the firm to check housing challenge. The minister, who was represented by her Special Assistant on Technical Matters, Tpl. Mubdiyu Mustapha, expressed joy over Oak Homes’ in-road into Abuja . She described the development as something unique from a private mortgage developer. She said: “This is the beginning of better things to come in the area of housing development in Abuja from a private developer.

The government doesn’t have the resources required to build the exquisite homes you develop for individuals as you are set to do. “In this wise, the administration is willing to engage in a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) that can guarantee accelerated delivery through the provision of land and onsite infrastructure.” According to her, “the FCT is keen on partner ng with the private sector to fund housing deficit and With development costs borne by Private developers, it is expected that developers such as Oak Homes are able to bring cheap funds to the table for the construction of the houses, thereby guaranteeing unit selling prices that are affordable to the target market segment.”

Consequently, she said the FCT shall continue to work with the private sector and development partners to ensure that continuous progress is made in this direction. In his introductory remark earlier, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Oak Holdings, Mr. Olukayode Olusanya, said the project was designed to echo architectural magnificence in luxury buildings and finesse in real estate engineering.

 

