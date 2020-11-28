FCT to welcome Radisson Hotel Abuja Gudu

Radisson Hotel Group has continued with its expansion bid in Nigeria as it signs on Radisson Hotel Abuja Gudu, making it the group’s fifth hotel in Nigeria while its sight is on 10 hotels and a 50% increase in its portfolio by the close of 2025. Radisson Hotel Abuja Gudu, is the group’s third brand in the Nigeria Federal Capital Territory (FCT). With this new addition, the group has further strengthens its presence in one of its key African markets.

The hotel, which is under construction and due to open within the next 18 months, is located in Gudu, an established district in FCT as its occupies a strategic location outside Abuja’s city centre and is primarily a residential and premium commercial area. According to the Senior Director, Development, Africa, Radisson Hotel Group, Erwan Garnier, the group is delighted by this new move: “We are delighted to introduce the fast-growing, upscale Radisson brand to Abuja with what is set to be a landmark hotel and key contributor to the country’s positive travel and tourism industry.

‘‘It will perfectly complement our two hotels currently under development in the city, Radisson Collection Abuja ASO Tower, scheduled to open in 2022 and Radisson Blu Abuja City Centre, on track to open its doors in 2024. Beyond Abuja, our expansion strategy in Nigeria focuses on Lagos and Port Harcourt as well as the country’s six main state capital cities.”

While Ramsay Rankoussi, the group’s vice president, Development, Africa, and Turkey, said: “In line with our strategic review across the continent and further supporting our ambitions across Africa to reach over 150 hotels within the next five years, Nigeria represents one of our core focus growth markets.

‘‘I take this opportunity to thank our partner for this new addition and we certainly look forward to further reinforcing our presence across the country in the coming years. We aim to accelerate our presence across Nigeria, predominantly through conversions and new build hotels but also with a diversified offering from business hotels to serviced apartments and mixed-use developments.” The 100-room hotel features various standard room types and suites, furnished with contemporary layered styling and a Scandinavian-inspired aesthetic.

This design will flow through the hotel’s four restaurants and bars too, from the lobby bar and café and all-day-dining restaurant and pool terraces as well as business class lounge. The hotel will also feature a fully equipped gym and an outdoor swimming pool, providing guests with a harmonious business and leisure experience.

The meetings and events space of 242 square metres will consist three meeting rooms, a boardroom and a pre-assembly area. On his part, the Chief Operating Officer, 1st Impression Investment Company Limited, the hotel’s owning company, Prince Ify Godfrey Ejim, is enthralled by it all as he said that: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Radisson Hotel Group in introducing the Radisson brand to Abuja, the country’s powerhouse city. With a combination of endless aesthetic beauty and world-class hospitality, together, I believe we will create the city’s must-visit hotel.”

