FCT tops list as NCDC confirms 126 new COVID-19 cases

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recorded the most cases on Sunday as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 126 new coronavirus infections.
According to the breakdown, FCT recorded 30 new positive samples, followed by Lagos with 24 cases, and Rivers with 23.
While the latest figure is the lowest for new cases in three days, the daily recovery count recorded its most significant drop in four months with 72 patients discharged on Sunday.
Before Sunday, the last time the daily recovery count dropped lower than 72 was on May 25, when 48 patients were discharged.
Two new deaths were also confirmed, increasing the fatality toll to 1,108.
Out of a total of 58,324 confirmed COVID-19 infections, 49,794 patients have been discharged, while 7,422 are still active cases.
BREAKDOWN
126 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: FCT-30
Lagos-24
Rivers-23
Ogun-13
Katsina-9
Plateau-9
Ondo-6
Kaduna-4
Kwara-4
Imo-2
Bauchi-1
Edo-1
*58,324 confirmed
49,794 discharged
1,108 deaths

