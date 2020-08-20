FCT woos residents with Cash for Trash initiative

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT ) on Thursday unveiled pick up trash and get paid initiative to residents in one of the Satellite communities of the territory.

FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, who unveiled the Cash for Trash recycling hub in Nyanya area of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), said it was part of measures to control indiscriminate waste disposal in the territory.

The initiative coming through the collaboration of WASTE Africa and the FCT Satellite Towns Development Department, was said to be an empowerment scheme for both women and unemployed youths.

Aliyu also noted that the scheme would help to promote healthy environment and erosion control, stressing that blocking the drainage with litres has been one of the major factors contributing to flooding in some parts of the territory.

According to her: “This scheme will go a long way in controlling blockages on our streets and drainages by ensuring that waste are exchange for cash. Trash to wealth will also empower our youths to earn legitimate income.

“The era of sitting down and do nothing has gone. The Federal Capital Territory Administration through the Satellite Towns Development Department is partnering with all these bodies and more to ensure that you can pick up some litres and get some money.

“The scheme will empower the youths and at the same time clean the environment. This is an igneous way of getting money through trash. So, I want to congratulate Nyanya women and youths and also call on them to ensure that they use this scheme judiciously by picking up some litres that can be exchanged for wealth.”

Earlier in her remarks, the Convener of WASTE Africa, Ms. Funto Boroffice, noted that Abuja lacks a recycling plant, hence the need to introduce it in the nation’s capital like most cities in the country.

