News

FCT Youths Rally Support For Tinubu, Demand Inclusive Govt

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

After almost 48 hours of deafening silence following the announcement of the Presidential election results, Tons of youths from around the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) marched through the streets, celebrating the emergence of Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima.

The youths under the auspices of FCT Coalition for Tinubu Shettima said they are comfortable with the victory, but the incoming government need to run an all-inclusive government that will give Abuja indigenes a sense of belonging.

One of the leaders of the group, Bitrus Garki said the youths could no longer suppress the joy associated with the victory of their candidate, but ventilate and vow support for the incoming administration.

He noted that the Abuja youths have faith in the incoming administration of Tinubu and Shettima, to bring about the inclusion that the original inhabitants of Abuja have long yearned for.

Garki lamented that FCT indigenous people have continued to be marginalised in the distribution of government appointments and other benefits of governance.

While he assured the President-elect and his team of support, he also demanded that Abuja indigenes should be given their rightful place in the government.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

Lagos Election: We expected better primary process in APC –Adediran

Posted on Author Oladipupo Awojobi

The Convener of Lagos4Lagos Movement, within the Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdul- Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor), has said that better primary and selection process for the council elections was expected in the party. Adediran, who spoke against the backdrop of the local government elections holding in the state today said that […]
News Top Stories

LCCI predicts Q1’23 recession as insecurity, pre-election threats hit FDIs

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has lamented that disruptions in Nigeria’s economy, especially the worsening security challenges and threats to 2023 poll, have discouraged foreign investors from injecting funds into the economy. In addition, the LCCI also noted that emerging shocks, threats, and risks had created fear of slow growth in the […]
2023 Elections News

#NigeriaDecides2023: Oyebanji Commends FG, INEC On New Technology

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has applauded the Federal Government and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on what he described as a “remarkable improvement” in the Nation’s Electoral system. Oyebanji in the company of his wife, Dr Olayemi who voted at his country home in Ikogosi unit 3 ward 6 Fontage of Oyebanji […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica