FCT Youths Rally Support For Tinubu, Demand Inclusive Govt

After almost 48 hours of deafening silence following the announcement of the Presidential election results, Tons of youths from around the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) marched through the streets, celebrating the emergence of Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima.

The youths under the auspices of FCT Coalition for Tinubu Shettima said they are comfortable with the victory, but the incoming government need to run an all-inclusive government that will give Abuja indigenes a sense of belonging.

One of the leaders of the group, Bitrus Garki said the youths could no longer suppress the joy associated with the victory of their candidate, but ventilate and vow support for the incoming administration.

He noted that the Abuja youths have faith in the incoming administration of Tinubu and Shettima, to bring about the inclusion that the original inhabitants of Abuja have long yearned for.

Garki lamented that FCT indigenous people have continued to be marginalised in the distribution of government appointments and other benefits of governance.

While he assured the President-elect and his team of support, he also demanded that Abuja indigenes should be given their rightful place in the government.

