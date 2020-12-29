FCTA: 476 frontline workers contracted COVID-19 in Abuja 

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Tuesday revealed that about 476 of its frontline workers have been infected by COVID-19.

The people who have fallen to the ravaging pandemic, include doctors, nurses and other categories of health care officers.

Despite this development, FCTA stated that it had upscaled health care services in all the hospitals within the Territory, in order to tackle all health emergencies.

This disclosure was made through a statement signed by the FCT Minister’s Chief Press Secretary, Anthony Ogunlewe.

Ogunlewe said: “Since the first case of COVID-19 was recorded in the FCT, a total of 476 health workers inclusive of doctors, nurses, pharmacists, laboratory staff, drivers and other auxillary personnel have been infected by the virus.

“Of these figures, a total of four doctors have succumbed to the disease, the latest, a female doctor from Gwarimpa hospital passed on over the course of the week. There has not been any other recorded fatality of a health personnel over the last one week.”