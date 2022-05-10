Metro & Crime

FCTA abolishes illegal projects, fees in Abuja schools

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

 

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Tuesday said it has abolished execution of illegal projects and fees collection, which Abuja’s public schools engage in, with the collaboration of Parent Teachers Association (PTA).

FCTA Secretary for Education Secretariat, Dahir El-Katuzu, disclosed this during school resumption inspection at Government Secondary School, Kubwa.

El-Katuzu stated that it was an abuse of public office for schools to use the platform of PTA to extort money from parents, in the guise of special projects.

He therefore warned that schools within the territory must not engage in any project, or collection of fees, no matter their importance without the approval of the Education Secretariat.

The Secretary noted that School resumption inspection had been sustained by the secretariat, as a measure to keep teachers, pupils and students in proper check.

According to him, the Secretariat will continue to demonstrate the value that it attaches to education.

 

