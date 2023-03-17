FCTA: Abuja’s suspected crime ‘lords’ traceable to squatter settlements

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said its intensified onslaught against squatter settlements, was due to intelligence reports linking crime rate to homeless people taking refuse at several squatter settlements across the city. For the past few days, several squatter settlements within the city centre, have come under attacks by the bulldozers of FCTA’s joint taskforce, demolishing the illegal structures and displacing many. New Telegraph gathered that the administration has vowed to remove all the illegal squatter settlements within the city centre, and any other places, that pose threats to innocent residents. Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah, decried the rate of crimes committed by the suspected homeless hoodlums, who often take shelter under bridges and other odd places. Attah said the most hit places by the nomadic criminal suspects, were the Central Mosque Area through the Federal Secretariat area, and the Wuse Zone 3 water side.

