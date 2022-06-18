News

FCTA alerts public on unhealthy chicken in Abuja market

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Friday said some unscrupulous merchants have been nabbed selling unhealthy frozen chicken to unsuspecting customers and residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Garki Model Market. This was even as it disclosed the arrest of two operators of the cold room where the unwholesome poultry products were discovered. Head, Monitoring and Enforcement Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Kaka Bello, who disclosed this yesterday, said the lawless traders had moved the unhealthy chicken away from the cold rooms, however, investigations have been initiated to find out what actually happened to poultry products. Bello said he got to know about the situation from disturbing complaints lodged by the FCT Market Management and the Public Complaint Commission. He said: “We are here based on the report we received from the market management and the public complaints commission. We have been going round to talk

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Defection: Again, Court delays judgement in Ayade, Deputy’s suit

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Federal High Court Abuja yesterday, again for the second time in two weeks failed to deliver judgment in a suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State and his deputy, Prof. Ivara Esu, over their defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Trial judge, Justice Taiwo […]
Metro & Crime News

Buhari: We’ve received new military hardware

Posted on Author Baba Negedu and Lawrence Olaoye

Wows to eliminate violent crimes   President Muhammmadu Buhari has said that the Federal Government has received new military equipment from friendly countries to combat any form of insecurity in the country.   This came as he vowed to do everything within the ambit of the law to protect citizens from onslaught of criminals, which […]
News

2023: We’ll replicate O to Gee movement in Lagos –Bucknor-Akerele

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A former deputy governor in Lagos State, Senator Kofoworola Bucknor- Akerele, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is set to lead Lagosians to replicate the Kwara State originated ‘O to Gee’ movement in the politics of the state in 2023. “O to Gee” which literally translates to “Enough is enough’’, came about like a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica