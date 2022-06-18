FCTA alerts public on unhealthy chicken in Abuja market

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Friday said some unscrupulous merchants have been nabbed selling unhealthy frozen chicken to unsuspecting customers and residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Garki Model Market. This was even as it disclosed the arrest of two operators of the cold room where the unwholesome poultry products were discovered. Head, Monitoring and Enforcement Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Kaka Bello, who disclosed this yesterday, said the lawless traders had moved the unhealthy chicken away from the cold rooms, however, investigations have been initiated to find out what actually happened to poultry products. Bello said he got to know about the situation from disturbing complaints lodged by the FCT Market Management and the Public Complaint Commission. He said: “We are here based on the report we received from the market management and the public complaints commission. We have been going round to talk

