FCTA allays fears of prolonged water scarcity in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Water Board has allayed fears of possible prolonged water scarcity in the capital city, following its earlier announcement that water supply was going to be shut down in some areas of the city. The Acting-General Manager, FCT Water Board, Joy Okoro, said yesterday at a press briefing in Abuja that the proposed water shutdown is going to be for only five days to enable repair works on some of the ageing water infrastructure.

Okoro noted that the urgent repairs were a measure to prevent a total collapse of the roof stab of the concrete tanks and also preserve its integrity for clean water supply. She explained that one of the concrete tanks supplying water to residents have been in use for the past 38 years and some components have already been degraded. “The tank is an enclosed concrete structure that suffers constant attack of chlorine fumes for the past 38 years. The roof slabs and support column have degraded for all these years and were captured for reconstruction under the rehab,” she said.

