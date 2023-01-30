News Top Stories

FCTA arrests 47 roadside illegal PoS agents

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has arrested 47 Point of Sale (PoS) agents for hanging around on the streets and other unapproved places within the city. Few days ago, the administration warned that indiscriminate activities of PoS operators, especially on the streets and noncommercial areas will no longer be accepted. It also disclosed that there were intelligence reports and complaints from residents that strange people were roaming about some neighbourhoods, pretending to be PoS operators.

Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah, who addressed the violators at the premises of Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) Area 3, said the minister has no plan to stop PoS business, but is concerned about security issues sur-rounding it. Attah stated that the arrested violators may face a mobile court as they have violated some environmental laws, for operating their businesses in unapproved places.

He explained to them that PoS business was not illegal, but operating outside commercial zones and indiscriminately on the streets was an offence. According to him: “Reports on the arrested violators would go to the minister, to determine and see if the operators comply with the rules of the city which would not give criminals the shield to disguise as PoS operators.” Also Speaking, the Assistant Director, Enforcement at AEPB, Kaka Bello, noted that environmental laws forbid business activities at residential areas and on the streets. Bello noted that the AEPB Enforcement team was prepared to give effect to the restrictions on the PoS operations. One of the arrested violators, Solomon Wari and a civil servant said he was arrested while he was in the front of his business centre within a residential area in Wuse zone 6. While he vowed to desist from operating on the streets, he noted that he was into the business to support his family.

 

