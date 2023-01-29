Metro & Crime

FCTA arrests 47 roadside POS agents

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has arrested 47 Point of Sale (POS) agents for hanging around on the streets and other unapproved places within the city.

A few days ago, the administration warned that indiscriminate activities of POS operators, especially on the streets and non-commercial areas will no longer be accepted.

It also disclosed that there were intelligence reports and complaints from residents that strange people were roaming about some neighbourhoods, pretending to be POS operators.

Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah, who addressed the violators at the premises of Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) Area 3 on Sunday, said the minister has no plan to stop POS business, but is concerned about security issues surrounding it.

Attah stated that the arrested violators may face a mobile court as they have violated some environmental laws, for operating their businesses in unapproved places.

He explained to them that POS business was not illegal, but operating outside commercial zones and indiscriminately on the streets was an offence.

 

