News

FCTA bans corporal punishment in schools

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has officially banned corporal punishment in both public and private schools in Abuja.The new FCT Guidelines for School Operations unveiled in Abuja yesterday, forbids both teaching and non-teaching staff from administering punishment that would inflict pains and injuries on pupils and students. FCT Secretary for Education, Sani El-Katazu, said the new guidelines were drafted, taking a cue from the blueprint introduced by Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in the Nigerian-Korea Model School, which it manages. He said:“Physical harm inflicted on learners in any form constitutes a gross violation of the child’s rights, consequently, staff shall not administer any act of corporal punishment, or any act that inflicts physical pain on the learners or causes physical harm to learners such as pushing, pulling, hitting and or flogging.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari: Nigeria is in a terrible state of underdevelopment

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Muhammadu Buhari says the country is in a terrible state of underdevelopment and more is needed to steer the economy from this path. The president made these remarks on Tuesday when he held a virtual meeting with members of the presidential economic advisory council (PEAC). The president described the guidance provided by the […]
News

EnterpriseNGR launched to promote FPS sector

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Financial Services and Advocacy Group, EnterpriseNGR has been launched to promote and advocate for Nigeria’s Financial and Professional Services (FPS) sector. Founded by some of Nigeria’s leading financial and professional services players, the group is modelled after similar successful organizations across the globe. By engaging key industry stakeholders (both globally and in Nigeria) as well […]
News

NDDC: Court suspends Pondei, Ojougboh, Nunieh, others as board members

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, yesterday granted an order restraining Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, Cairo Ojougboh, Dr. Joi Nunieh and others from performing the functions of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). The order of the court was sequel to a suit marked ABJ/CS/617/2020, filed by a Civil Society Organisation, under […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica