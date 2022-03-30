FCTA bans corporal punishment in schools

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has officially banned corporal punishment in both public and private schools in Abuja.The new FCT Guidelines for School Operations unveiled in Abuja yesterday, forbids both teaching and non-teaching staff from administering punishment that would inflict pains and injuries on pupils and students. FCT Secretary for Education, Sani El-Katazu, said the new guidelines were drafted, taking a cue from the blueprint introduced by Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in the Nigerian-Korea Model School, which it manages. He said:“Physical harm inflicted on learners in any form constitutes a gross violation of the child’s rights, consequently, staff shall not administer any act of corporal punishment, or any act that inflicts physical pain on the learners or causes physical harm to learners such as pushing, pulling, hitting and or flogging.”

