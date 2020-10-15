News

FCTA bans EndSARS, all street protests

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said it has banned street protests within the territory to forestall any further breakdown of law and order, following the fallout of the continued nationwide #EndSARS protests.

FCTA said this ban was part of the resolution reached at its routine security meeting, specifically convened to evaluate security situation around the nation’s capital.

Chief Press Secretary to FCT Minister, Tony Ogunlewe said that the ban became necessary to curtail the chances of hoodlums hijacking the protest to ferment trouble and also unleash mayhem on innocent residents.

He explained that the administration recognises the constitutional rights of citizens to peaceful protest, but would otherwise tolerate lawlessness that would truncate harmony and promote insecurity.

According to him, protesters that have been seen on the streets of Abuja have by all standards violated both extant traffic laws and COVID-19 protocols.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the COVID-19 guidelines regulating public gatherings recommend physical distancing, temperature checks, the use of facial coverings, amongst others.

“Clearly all these guidelines were flouted by the protesters. Consequently, the Committee directs that due to the dangers posed by COVID-19, all street demonstrations, protests and processions will not be allowed anywhere within the FCT,” he said.

