FCTA begins campaign to tackle drug abuse, cybercrime

Worried that the rate of drug abuse, cybercrimes and other anti- social behaviours has remained very high among the youth, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has launched an aggressive campaign to tackle the menaces. The Mandate Secretary, FCT Social Development Secretariat, Hadiza Kabir, who launched the campaign during a Moral Re-branding workshop recently, said there was a need to save the youths from the deadly consequences of these anti- social life styles.

Kabir noted that it was always heart-breaking seeing the numbers of youths whose energies were negatively directed; indulge in behaviours that threaten both family values and national security. While she called on parents to double efforts at moral rebranding at the family levels, she also urged various arms of governments, as well as other stakeholders to upscale sensitisation against the root causes of moral decadence. Also speaking, Director, FCT Youth Development Department, Asabe Umar, said that the workshop became imperative due to the alarming rate of crimes being committed by the young generations.

She disclosed that the department has initiated several programmes to harness talents amongst the youths and also curb restiveness and crimes. Umar also states that FCT Ministers have agreed to support initiatives that will lead to harvesting the abundant talents inherent in the youth. Earlier in his remarks, the Mexican Consul in Nigeria, Rodrigo Romos, said his country was partnering with Nigeria and FCT in particular in youth development. Romos also noted that measures have been put in place to replicate the projects that brought about moral transformation among Mexican youths, here in Abuja.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...