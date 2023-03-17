FCTA begins do-it-yourself vehicle online registration

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has commenced self-served digital vehicle registration to ease out the congestion often experienced by vehicle owners at Directorate of Road Traffic Services offices. New Telegraph gathered that the innovation is a cutting-age technology that enables applicants to register their vehicles and also process other documents. FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, who launched the innovation yesterday in Abuja, said that the Directorate of Road Traffic Servces (DRTS) needed to leverage on technology in order to meet the need of the growing population of Abuja. He urged residents who would require the services to comply with all the rules and regulations, so as to achieve the best results.

