FCTA begins project to tackle women’s socio-economic challenges

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said it has initiated agro project to assist rural women in tackling socio-economic challenges. FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, who disclosed this recently in Abuja, also decried stereotypes and biases that limit women and prevent them from fully developing their economic potential. Aliyu, who officially unveiled cassava and other farm products harvested by YEYEDU Rural Women Farmers at Godfina village, Abuja, noted that the rural women farm project, was one initiative that is very dear to the heart of the administration.

She said that women, when given enabling environment, were capable of building not just the home, but the nation, and the society by extension. The minister further noted that FCTA believes in women empowerment and had initiated several projects in that direction.

According to her, “Women have been at the receiving end of negative assertions and biases. Lands are not given or inherited by women nor properties of their parents. However, gone are those days when some men hold unto the primitive assertions that the place of the Woman is in the home, kitchen or that Women are not supposed to rise above a certain level of exposure or relevance, today the narratives are changed and altered. Also Speaking at the event, the Director, Gender and Special Development, FCTA Secretariat of Social Development, Mrs. Grace Adayilo, said the harvest was a demonstration of women’s resilience in tackling economic challenges. Adayilo noted that the women’s farm was enabled by the Minister’s initiative through which she distributed different seeds to rural women farmers.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...