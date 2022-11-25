FCTA begins rehabilitation of failed Sewer lines

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said it has perfected plans to commence immediate rehabilitation of failed Trunk Sewer Lines at various locations within the nation’s capital. New Telegraph gathered that this development may have been necessitated by the needto avert looming epidemic and other health hazard. In recent times, residents have expressed worries about the broken overflowing sewer lines in some parts of the city centres, complaining that such developments was dangerous to health. The Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Engr. Shehu Ahmad, who gave hints on the rehabilitation yesterday in Abuja, said that several other projects have also been initiated to give the city a befitting face-lift. Ahmad while reassuring commitment to the health of residents and hygienic environment, noted that the administration doesn’t want the cases of Foul Sewerage to be endemic in the city.

