FCTA begins renovation of Federal Secretariat

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has commenced the renovation of the over 30 years Federal Secretariat, phase 1 in Abuja. Recall that workers have at various times expressed concerns over the ageing facility and it’s poor maintenance. FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello who flagged off the renovation, yesterday called for the creation of special working mechanism for public facilities maintenance. He said that using special work force in the civil service, will be more cost effective than deploying the services of contractors. Bello said: “Facilities management is an ideal and practicable if there are measures and policies put in place to ensure that. If not, it will not bring the desired results.”

 

