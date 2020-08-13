FCTA blasts heads of schools flouting safety guidelines

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has berated heads of schools, especially government-owned secondary schools, for not observing the COVID-19 safety guidelines, one week after the resumption of classes for exiting students who want to write exams.

Chairman, FCT Ministerial Enforcement Task Force on COVID-19 Restrictions, Ikharo Attah, who led his team Thursday on an inspection tour of some schools in Kubwa, Dutsen Alhaji and Gwarinpa Housing Estate, expressed shock that some principals of government-owned secondary schools in the territory have no regards for the guidelines.

Attah warned that the Minister, Mallam Muhammad Bello will sanction all heads of schools for flouting the safety guidelines.

He stated that some government-owned and private schools visited during the inspection did not show any readiness to comply with the guidelines as recommended by Presidential Task Force.

According to him, the Junior Secondary School Kubwa 3 located inside Kubwa Model Primary sichool in Phase 3, had a poor level of compliance by both teachers and students as most of them carried on without face masks.

However, he noted that the level of compliance at Baptist High Kubwa, was impressive with well-equipped classrooms, clinic and isolation centre.

The task force also visited Government Girls College, Dutsen Alhaji where the Vice Principal, Mr Yusuf Barde, who conducted the task force members round the school, noted that: “The reason for the high level of compliance in this school is because we are committed to safety. This is a female boarding school and we don’t want to put the lives of the students at risk.”

Like this: Like Loading...