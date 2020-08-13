Education

FCTA blasts heads of schools flouting safety guidelines

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Comment(0)

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has berated heads of schools, especially government-owned secondary schools, for not observing the COVID-19 safety guidelines, one week after the resumption of classes for exiting students who want to write exams.
Chairman, FCT Ministerial Enforcement Task Force on COVID-19 Restrictions, Ikharo Attah, who led his team Thursday on an inspection tour of some schools in Kubwa, Dutsen Alhaji and Gwarinpa Housing Estate, expressed shock that some principals of government-owned secondary schools in the territory have no regards for the guidelines.
Attah warned that the Minister, Mallam Muhammad Bello will sanction all heads of schools for flouting the safety guidelines.
He stated that some government-owned and private schools visited during the inspection did not show any readiness to comply with the guidelines as recommended by Presidential Task Force.
According to him, the Junior Secondary School Kubwa 3 located inside Kubwa Model Primary sichool in Phase 3, had a poor level of compliance by both teachers and students as most of them carried on without face masks.
However, he noted that the level of compliance at Baptist High Kubwa, was impressive with well-equipped classrooms, clinic and isolation centre.
The task force also visited Government Girls College, Dutsen Alhaji where the Vice Principal, Mr Yusuf Barde, who conducted the task force members round the school, noted that: “The reason for the high level of compliance in this school is because we are committed to safety. This is a female boarding school and we don’t want to put the lives of the students at risk.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Education

UNN flags off 12,000-capacity students’ hostel project

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

W orried by the dearth of hostel facilities confronting the university and the need to address this, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Prof. Charles Igwe, has flagged off the construction of over 12,000-capacity bed-space students’ hostel infrastructure.     This was also as the Vice-Chancellor commissioned a multi-million naira Archaeology Museum […]
Education

WAEC to commence Aug. 17, as secondary schools reopen Aug. 4

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Federal Government has given the nod to all secondary schools in the country to resume academic activities from August 4, 2020, for graduating classes only. Also, the West African Senior Secondary Schools Examination (WASSCE) conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), has been scheduled to commence on August 17, 2020, in order to […]
Education

FG: Schools must create isolation spaces before reopening

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Ministry of Education has proposed that schools must create isolation spaces before reopening. This was contained in the ‘Guidelines for schools and learning facilities reopening after COVID-19 pandemic closure’, submitted to the National Assembly on Tuesday. The document noted that each school is “required to create temporary isolation spaces and fully-equipped clinics before […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: