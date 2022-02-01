FCTA bursts another drug colony, arrests 2

The ongoing war against crime and illegalities in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has yielded further fruits, following the raid of another deadly drug colony located around the Kubwa-Dutse road interchange, where two suspects were arrested and 45kg of substance believed to be cannabis were also seized.

The sting operation that came immediately the team of FCT Ministerial Taskforce on City Sanitation, concluded clean up at the Dutse market, got many passersby talking, because the destroyed drug hideout was situated few meters away from one of the Police stations along that axis. Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Attah Ikharo, who led the operation, said the drug colony was exposed by security intelligence, warranting a marching order from FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello for its destruction.

Ikharo who expressed displeasure over the persistent lawless activities of some residents, said the suspects and seized drugs have been handed over to the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency for further investigation.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...