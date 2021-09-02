News

FCTA challenges council chairmen on decaying infrastructure

The Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, has decried the infrastructural decay at the various area councils in the FCT, saying that the monthly statutory allocation given to them has not reflected in projects executed. Aliyu, who disclosed this yesterday when N4, 119, 421,409.95 billion was disbursed to the six area councils in the territory. While she urged the council chairmen to use the funds they got on a monthly basis to initiate people-oriented projects, the Minister also said that the level of infrastructural decay at the councils had become very embarrassing. She said: “With the improved revenue allocation to your various councils, you should begin to initiate projects that will benefit the rural people.

“The infrastructural dearth in the area councils and satellite towns does not speak well of the administration. Much has been achieved in the city, but regrettably we have seen much in the suburbs. Use what you have now to do something for your people.” The figures released; “indicate that the sum of N2, 209,783,886.19 billion was made available for distribution to the six area councils, while the sum of N1, 909, 637, 523.77 billion was made available to other stakeholders, bringing the total sum to N4,119,421,409.95 billion.

