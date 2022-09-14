FCTA: China-assisted solar traffic light project kicks-off soon

The Chinese government has commenced a solar empowered traffic light in 98 intersections around the Federal Capital City of Abuja. The project was said to be a measure to make up for the deficiencies in the energy sector, which does not guarantee a steady power supply. Commencing the project, FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, said the solar-powered traffic light will take care of 98 traffic light junctions in the nation’s capital. The Minister, who was represented by the Perma- nent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, noted that the project was one of the initiatives the Government of the People’s Republic of China agreed to carry out in Nigeria to cement their relationship with the country. He added that the project was considered to give residents and motorists a better motoring and traffic condition, since relying on the national grid for power supply was counter productive. He assured the people that the administration would ensure that the project was completed as scheduled. “On our part, we will ensure an enabling environment for a hitch-free and successful delivery of this project and look forward to its completion and subsequent inauguration,” he stressed.
