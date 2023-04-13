FCTA continues Okada Ban enforcement, crushes 250 bikes

As the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) continued its onslaught against offending Commercial motorcyclists, also known as Okada Riders, 250 impounded bikes were crushed before their owners on Thursday. The offending motorcyclists were said to have remained defiant in conducting their operations within restricted areas in the City Centre. The Director, Directorate of Road Traffic Services, DRTS, Dr Abdullateef Bello decried the persistent contravention by the bike riders, and the economic waste they have continued to suffer. Bello said: “We are crushing over 250 motor cycles but more are still coming in for crushing activities. “But now the infraction is quite high, it facilitates criminalities and they ride against traffic.” Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah disclosed that the FCT Minister has shown the willingness to enforce the partial ban till his last days in office. Attah said the crushing of the impounded bikes will continue to happen in a public glare, so that those going into the business will understand the risk they are undertaking. “If you are doing the business, there are other areas you can do the business in the suburbs, but neighbouring districts, Airport road, Kubwa axis, those areas are not allowed so take your business somewhere else, if you are in those areas the DRTS will come and seize your motorcycle and crush it, he warned,” Attah said.
Related Articles
Egwu to dissolved PDP SWC: Don’t cause commotion in Ebonyi
Former Governor of Ebonyi State and senator representing Ebonyi North senatorial district in the National Assembly, Sam Egwu, has warned the dissolved State Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against causing commotion in the state. The National Working Committee of the PDP had dissolved the State Working Committee of the party and […]
US judge picked to review seized Trump files
US federal judge Raymond Dearie has been chosen to review the files seized in the FBI’s search of former US President Donald Trump’s Florida home. Dearie, 78, will be “special master” and decide whether any documents are off limits in any legal proceedings, reports the BBC. He had been proposed by Trump’s team and […]
IPMAN gives NNPCL 7-day ultimatum over access to official price of PMS
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) have given the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) a seven-day ultimatum to make it possible for IPMAN members to buy Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol, at the regulated official price of N148. 17/litre. The Chairman of IPMAN Ejigbo Depot, Mr Akin Akinrinade, during a […]