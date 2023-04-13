News

FCTA Continues Okada Ban Enforcement, Crushes 250 Bikes

As the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) continued its onslaught against offending Commercial motorcyclists, also known as Okada Riders, 250 impounded bikes were crushed before their owners on Thursday.

The offending motorcyclists were said to have remained defiant in conducting their operations within restricted areas in the City Centre.

The Director of, the Directorate of the Road Traffic Services, DRTS, Dr Abdullateef Bello decried the persistent contravention by the bike riders, and the economic waste they have continued to suffer.

Bello noted, “We are crushing over 250 motorcycles but more are still coming in for crushing activities.

“But now the infraction is quite high, it facilitates criminalities and they ride against traffic”.

Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection, and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah disclosed that the FCT Minister has shown the willingness to enforce the partial ban till his last days in office.

Attah said the crushing of the impounded bikes will continue to happen in the public glare so that those going into the business will understand the risk they are undertaking.

“If you are doing business, there are other areas you can do business in the suburbs, but neighbouring districts, Airport road, Kubwa axis, those areas are not allowed to take your business somewhere else, if you are in those areas the DRTS will come and seize your motorcycle and crush it, he warned”, Attah added.

