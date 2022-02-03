News

FCTA: Councils’ monthly allocation declines

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comments Off on FCTA: Councils’ monthly allocation declines

Facts emerging yesterday have shown that there was a sharp decline in the monthly statutory allocation for the six area councils in the Federal Capital Territory. Information from the administration revealed that a total of N3, 668,506,659.36 billion was disbursed to the six area councils and other stakeholders as statutory allocation for the month of December 2021. FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, who presided over the 161st Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC), said the beneficiaries have cooperated with the administration,despite the challenges. According to statement signed by the Minister’s Special Assistant on Media, Austin Elemue; “The figure indicates a decline in revenue from N3, 726,007,503.49 billion disbursed in the month of November to N3, 668,506,659.36 billion in the month of December, representing about 1.54 per cent decrease.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

US breaks daily record for coronavirus cases with over 84,000 new infections

Posted on Author Reporter

  The United States broke its daily record for new coronavirus infections on Friday as it reported 84,218 new cases due to outbreaks in virtually every part of the country, according to a Reuters tally. The spike in cases comes less than two weeks before the presidential election on Nov. 3 and is hitting battleground […]
News

Army: We lost two officers, five soldiers in fresh B’Haram attack 

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

…says scores of terrorist suspects neutralised The Nigerian Army has announced the killing of two officers, and five soldiers during a fierce encounter between its troops, and suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in Kala Balge town in Borno State. It, however, noted that scores of the enemies of state were neutralised during the battle. The Director […]
News Top Stories

New Telegraph shines again at NMMA 2021

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Kogi

New Telegraph Newspaper has again reinforced its dominance in the Nigerian media industry with its staff winning four awards and at the 29th edition of the Nigeria Media Merit Awards 2021, at the weekend in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.   The newspaper, which has serially won several categories in previous editions of the prestigious […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica