FCTA: Councils’ monthly allocation declines

Facts emerging yesterday have shown that there was a sharp decline in the monthly statutory allocation for the six area councils in the Federal Capital Territory. Information from the administration revealed that a total of N3, 668,506,659.36 billion was disbursed to the six area councils and other stakeholders as statutory allocation for the month of December 2021. FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, who presided over the 161st Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC), said the beneficiaries have cooperated with the administration,despite the challenges. According to statement signed by the Minister’s Special Assistant on Media, Austin Elemue; “The figure indicates a decline in revenue from N3, 726,007,503.49 billion disbursed in the month of November to N3, 668,506,659.36 billion in the month of December, representing about 1.54 per cent decrease.

