FCTA declares war on brothels, drinking joints in Karasana

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Wednesday launched an offensive against brothels and drinking joints indiscriminately springing up at Karasana district of the city.

Karasana district is one of the fastest growing mass housing sites, but has been under siege of hoodlums, operating under different guises.

Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah confirmed that the offensive which resulted in demolition of all illegal structures in the district was to curb insecurity.

Attah stated that the reports consistently emanating from the area had become worrisome to both the administration and residents.

He disclosed that the operation further revealed that the area had become a dreadful hideout for criminals, as several ATM cards and other exhibits were recovered from there.

 

