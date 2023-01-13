FCTA decries low turn-out of students at Kwali

As schools resume for the new term activities, the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA), yesterday decried the low turn out pupils and students at both private and public schools within Kwali Area Council of FCT. The Mandate Secretary, FCTA Education Secretariat, Dahir El-Katuzu, who disclosed this during school resumption inspection at Kwali Area Council, said the low turn out may not be unconnected with the tensed security situation in some parts of the Council. He, however, urged the various schools management to institute measures that will change the ugly tide, noting that FCT had put in place strategy for adequate protection in all schools.

El-Katuzu said: “We have come to see schools in Kwali, and we have observed the resumption is not too poor, but actually it is not too good. On the average, about 40% of students have resumed school. “We expect a situation where students will at least have more than 50% resumption, because you can not have 100%, as there has to be some issues experienced by both students and parents. “The resumption in Kwali needs a lot to be desired. But, we have spoken with administrators of Schools, where we asked them to use thier initiatives to see that they introduce policies that will attract students to resume school immediately, so that we don’t experience this kind of lateness.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...