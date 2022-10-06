FCTA decries N29bn ground rent debt

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has decried the refusal of Abuja residents to pay some statutory taxes, stating that about N29 billion is being owed as ground rent. The rent is a special tax levied on plots of land allocated to individuals and corporate entities in the city.

The Director of Information and Communication, Muhammad Sule, who disclosed this yesterday at a forum with journalists in Abuja, said residents of the highbrow Asokoro and Maitama districts were the major defaulters. Sule said it was difficult to understand the scenario where a huge chunk of the indebtedness was prevalent in places where the wealthy and high net worth individuals reside. According to him, the FCTA is determined to re-cover all the taxes, which would be channeled to providing basic infrastructure and world-class services to the people. He said the Minister of the FCT Muhammad Bello had set up a committee to ascertain those in default as well as work out modalities for recovering the fund. He expressed delight that the ministerial committee had commenced its assignment and the first batch of about 413 persons had already been sieved out, while some of them have been served with court processes.

