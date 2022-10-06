News

FCTA decries N29bn ground rent debt

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comment(0)

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has decried the refusal of Abuja residents to pay some statutory taxes, stating that about N29 billion is being owed as ground rent. The rent is a special tax levied on plots of land allocated to individuals and corporate entities in the city.

The Director of Information and Communication, Muhammad Sule, who disclosed this yesterday at a forum with journalists in Abuja, said residents of the highbrow Asokoro and Maitama districts were the major defaulters. Sule said it was difficult to understand the scenario where a huge chunk of the indebtedness was prevalent in places where the wealthy and high net worth individuals reside. According to him, the FCTA is determined to re-cover all the taxes, which would be channeled to providing basic infrastructure and world-class services to the people. He said the Minister of the FCT Muhammad Bello had set up a committee to ascertain those in default as well as work out modalities for recovering the fund. He expressed delight that the ministerial committee had commenced its assignment and the first batch of about 413 persons had already been sieved out, while some of them have been served with court processes.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Biden to press for $1.9trn COVID relief plan with govs, mayors

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with a bipartisan group of mayors and governors on Friday as he continues to push for approval of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan to bolster economic growth and help millions of unemployed workers. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will also receive an economic briefing from Treasury […]
News

Impact of gunmen attacks in Rivers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

When gunmen opened fire on security operatives along the Owerri/Oort Harcourt Highway recently, killing nine uniformed men on duty in the process, many, especially residents of the state found the development strange. The killing was widely condemned and greeted with outrage in some quarters as many wondered why the gunmen would resort to killing security […]
News

Kano youths protest increase in power tariff, fuel pump pric

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR KANO

Hundreds of youths in Kano State yesterday trooped out into the streets to protest the hike in the pump price of petroleum and the increase in energy tariff by the Federal Government.   The protesters were, however, dispersed by riot policemen who were armed to the teeth. The protesting youths, who took to the streets […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica