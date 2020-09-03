FCTA decries violations of Abuja masterplan

…demolishes popular Utako village

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has cried out over continued violations of the Abuja Masterplan, especially by the elite. This was even as the popular Utako village located in the heart of the city centre, was finally demolished.

The village is one of the squatter settlements that have survived severaldemolitionexercises. Director, FCT Department of Development Control, Murktar Galadima, who expressed this concern yesterday at one of the construction sites, said residents took advantage of the COVID 19 lockdown to raise buildings illegally at different parts of the city. Galadima disclosed that the discovery of such unpleasant development has put his department on its toes, saying that daily monitoring has been initiated to halt the illegality. He noted that demolition of such structures would start immediately, especially those ones that disobeyed all contravention notices. According to him, many developers took advantage of the lockdown period to carry out illegal developments, by either building without approvals or building above approved number of units as well as arbitrary change of land use.

“I can attribute what you are saying to the unfortunate incidence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Because most of these deviations have occurred during this period of lockdown”, he explained. According to him, the authorities would deal with eachcontraventionbasedon its uniqueness: “And from what I have seen, it is either we condone or we condemn (the contraventions).

“Those we cannot condone, we apply appropriate sanctions -either it is for the payment of contravention charges where it is necessary and as approved by the authority, or where it is not, we remove them (illegal structures) automatically.” Chairman, FCT Ministerial TaskForce on City Sanitation, Ikharo Attah, said that more of the squatter villages within the city centre have been earmarked for demolition, as they were impeding proposed development.

