FCTA demolishes illegal structures

Months after some miscreants broke a police officer’s head, injuring other Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) task force members; a reinforced team yesterday stormed Durumi community, demolishing several illegal structures. Durumi has been one area where attempts by the task force to enforce sanitation and other urban and regional planning laws, have always been strongly resisted by miscreants. It was also learnt that FCTA’s decision to revisit the community was to clear all shanties and places where criminal elements take refuge.

