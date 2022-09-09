News

FCTA demolishes notorious cultists’ enclave in Abuja community

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday stormed areas known for deadly cultists’ activities in Jikwoyi and Kurudu communities, demolishing their enclave. The operation, said to be in continuation of the on-going war against insecurity and illegalities in the nation’s capital, resulted in the demolition of makeshift shelters and other illegal structures suspected to be their hideouts. Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah, who led the operation, said many government institutions located around the area had written several letters complaining over threats to their lives, following consistent breeches of peace by cultists and other criminal elements. While Attah urged public institutions and other residents in the communities to stop providing covers for criminals by building illegal structures, in the guise of promoting economic development, he also said that roadside traders whose activities obstruct the right of ways, won’t be spared.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NDE empowers 130 women, girls in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has flagged off empowerment training programme for 130 women and girls in Ebonyi State to curb unemployment. Speaking at the event yesterday, Director General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu-Fikpo, revealed plans for post-training empowerment for seventy per cent of the trainees through soft loans to enable them set up […]
News Top Stories

El-Rufai, Amaechi’s outbursts expose APC’s complicity in terrorist attacks –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

T he Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the outbursts of Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el- Rufai, and the Minister of Transportation Chibuike Amaechi, on the recent Kaduna train at-tack, allegedly exposed the complicity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government in various terrorist attacks. The party quoted Mallam el-Rufai as saying: “We […]
News Top Stories

2023: Our 16m block votes’ll go to working class friendly parties –Labour

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, organised labour has vowed to ensure the over 16 million block votes of workers, pensioners and other circles of influence in the country, go to the political party that has the welfare and interests of workers and the masses at heart.   Labour, while making its stand known on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica