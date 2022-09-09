FCTA demolishes notorious cultists’ enclave in Abuja community

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday stormed areas known for deadly cultists’ activities in Jikwoyi and Kurudu communities, demolishing their enclave. The operation, said to be in continuation of the on-going war against insecurity and illegalities in the nation’s capital, resulted in the demolition of makeshift shelters and other illegal structures suspected to be their hideouts. Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah, who led the operation, said many government institutions located around the area had written several letters complaining over threats to their lives, following consistent breeches of peace by cultists and other criminal elements. While Attah urged public institutions and other residents in the communities to stop providing covers for criminals by building illegal structures, in the guise of promoting economic development, he also said that roadside traders whose activities obstruct the right of ways, won’t be spared.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...