FCTA disburses $4m World Bank funds to 517 farmers

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has disbursed $4.5 million accruing from the World Bank FADAMA CARES Programme to 517 peasant farmers within the territory. FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, who disclosed this yesterday at a short ceremony in Kwali Area Council, said it was part of a lined up plan to help indigent residents recover fully from the shock of COVID-19.

She said: “The specific objective of the FCT FADAMA CARES Programme is to increase food security and safe functioning of the food supply chain in the FCT. “The programme is deliberately designed to support the recovery of livelihood activities of poor and vulnerable persons engaged in agricultural value chains with special consideration for women and unemployed youths. “Its implementation will be anchored on the World Bank community-driven development approach for deployment of programme investments at the community level,” she stressed. According to the Minister, “The FCT Administration has allocated $4.5 million to the FCT FADAMA CARES Programme to implement three Disbursement Linked Indicators (DLIs) out of a total allocation of $15 million made available to the FCTA by the World Bank for implementation of the programme.

 

