FCTA disburses over $4m World Bank funds to farmers

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

The Ministry of Federal Capital Territory (FCTA) has commenced disbursement of over $4.5 million Dollars World Bank support funds to farmers, under the Fadama COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (CARES) project. FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, who made this disclosure yesterday at the disbursement of the flag-off ceremony for the disbursement, said it was part of measures to cushion the effects of COVID-19 on the beneficiaries. Aliyu said “the sum of $4.5Million amounting to N2.745Billion to the FCT Fadama COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (CARES) project for the implementation of three Disbursement Linked Indicators (DLIs) out of a total allocation of $15Million from the World Bank.

“This model requires the FCT Administration, which is the beneficiary of the credit to invest its own resources first by funding delivery platforms to start implementation, while the World Bank thereafter reimburses the FCTA after verification of achieved results by Independent Verification Agents (IVAs) in line with agreed prices and targets earlier set for all Disbursement Linked Indicators (DLIs),” she added.

In his remarks, FCT Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, noted that the fund was an intervention, which the World Bank pledged to FCT, after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Adesola said “that the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus programme was conceived to help states mitigate the negative impact of the pandemic.

 

News Top Stories

New Telegraph awards: Political class must keep Nigeria united, says Lawan

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah, Tony Chukwuyenm, Bayo Komolafe, Patrick Okohue, Samson Akintaro, Taiwo Hassan, Wale Elegbede, Muritala Ayinla, Chalres Ogundiya, Taiwo Jimoh and Anayo Ezeugwu

…says Senate’ll pass 2022 Budget by December …Sanwo-Olu, Ikpeazu, Abiodun, others shine Kalu: Newspaper has become an authoritative voice Sanwo-Olu: New Telegraph has taken governance to next level Sylva hails award recognition, harps on efficiency Glitz, glamour and show of excellence yesterday characterised the New Telegraph Newspapers 2021 awards, which showcased the crème-de-la-crème at the […]
News Top Stories

NIPC boss, Sadiku, in EFFC custody over embezzlement

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, NIPC, Mrs. Yewande Sadiku, is in Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s ( EFCC) net, multiple sources confirmed to New Telegraph last night.   Sadiku, who has been having a running battle with staff over alleged misappropriation and diversion of funds was still being quizzed as of […]
News

Igbo groups demand compensation for victims of Sokoto mayhem

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

Igbo socio-political groups – Igbo World Union (IWU); Igbo Vanguard Group (IVG) and Igbo Ekene Global Development Union (IEGDU) – yesterday demanded compensation and apology for victims of last week’s Sokoto mayhem in which goods and property belonging to Igbo people were de-stroyed in the aftermath of the killing of Deborah Samuel, in the city. […]

