FCTA disburses over $4m World Bank funds to farmers

The Ministry of Federal Capital Territory (FCTA) has commenced disbursement of over $4.5 million Dollars World Bank support funds to farmers, under the Fadama COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (CARES) project. FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, who made this disclosure yesterday at the disbursement of the flag-off ceremony for the disbursement, said it was part of measures to cushion the effects of COVID-19 on the beneficiaries. Aliyu said “the sum of $4.5Million amounting to N2.745Billion to the FCT Fadama COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (CARES) project for the implementation of three Disbursement Linked Indicators (DLIs) out of a total allocation of $15Million from the World Bank.

“This model requires the FCT Administration, which is the beneficiary of the credit to invest its own resources first by funding delivery platforms to start implementation, while the World Bank thereafter reimburses the FCTA after verification of achieved results by Independent Verification Agents (IVAs) in line with agreed prices and targets earlier set for all Disbursement Linked Indicators (DLIs),” she added.

In his remarks, FCT Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, noted that the fund was an intervention, which the World Bank pledged to FCT, after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Adesola said “that the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus programme was conceived to help states mitigate the negative impact of the pandemic.

