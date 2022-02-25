Business

FCTA empowers 300 rural women

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on FCTA empowers 300 rural women

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has trained 300 rural women on improved skills in processing and preservation of tomatoes to enhance food security in the territory. The women, mostly farmers, were drawn from selected women groups. The training programme is an outcome of the collaboration between the FCT Administration and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on nutrition improvement.

The Mandate Secretary for FCT Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Malam Abubakar Ibrahim, said the training was in line with the on-going global campaign to promote the practice of organic agriculture for its nutritional and health benefits. Ibrahim noted that the ‘Hot bottle technique’ lays emphasis on the use of organic products in the processing and preservation processes.

”It is imperative to support the programme to bequeath homemakers (women) the skills that will help save cost, minimise loss and improve nutritional intake in their homes.” The secretary, therefore, enjoined the participants to take advantage of the training to improve their families’ food and nutrition security. Ibrahim said that the support FCTA had received from JICA in the sponsorship of secretariat staff for series of capacity building programmes in Japan had proven to be a success. According to him, staff and officers of the secretariat have stepped down their knowledge to improve the livelihood of rural women of FCT.

“I want to assure you that the Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat will ensure the sustenance of this programme. “To this end, all the participants, numbering 300, will be given free complementary training materials, which include special bottles, tomatoes, onions and pepper to enable them practice their new found knowledge at home. “I express appreciation on behalf of the FCT Administration to the management of JICA for their support and also to our women, who have, no doubt, endured so much difficulties to ensure the wellbeing of their families.” Ibrahim disclosed that the Minister of State, FCT, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, who was in the forefront of campaign for gender equality and economic empowerment for women and youths, had equally lined up series of activities that would improve the livelihood of women in FCT.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Expansion: Rental financing startup benefits from investor’s $10m

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Development Venture Capital & Private Equity, Ingressive Capital, a $10 million VC fund targeting early-stage startups across sub-Saharan Africa, announced its investment in Nigerian rental financing startup, Kwaba. According to recent reports about 60 per cent of tenants will not be able to pay their house rents in Nigeria in the coming months due to […]
Business

Report: 23.3m litres petrol smuggled from Nigeria daily

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

WASTE Nigeria had been subsidising petrol for neighbouring countries for many years   About 23.3 million litres, being 30 per cent of the total daily volume of premium motor spirit (PMS) also known as petrol truckout daily is being smuggled out of Nigeria.   The fuel marketers who gave this hint maintained that the absence […]
Business

Sovereign Trust Insurance maintains A-rating with GCR

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc has over a decade now, consistently maintained a confident A- rating with the international rating agency, Global Credit Rating, GCR based in South Africa.   A statement by the Deputy General Manager, Sales & Corporate Communications, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, Olusegun Bankole, noted that the agency’s recent solvency and operational report […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica