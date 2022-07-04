News

FCTA enforces ban on nightlife

…recreation parks to close 7pm daily

 

Night life lovers in Abuja may have to reconsider their social preferences, as the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) is set to begin enforcement of the 8am to 7pm operational period for all recreational parks and facilities in the area. FCTA said this new directive was part of the park operational policies which recreation entrepreneurs already subscribed to.

 

Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah, who disclosed this over the weekend, noted that the planned enforcement was thought out as a measure to curb certain illegalities being perpetrated undercover in some of the parks. He stated that implementation of the park policy was part of proactive decisions to sanitize the capital city.

 

Attah said: “The issue of the park policy is very clear, the FCT Administration is very clear on it, the coordinator of Abuja Metropolitan Management Council with the Director of Parks and Recreation has clarified the issue.

 

“Minister of the FCT, Mallam Muhammad Bello have given the marching order to implement the park policy and it is clear, from 7pm all parks are to remain closed that is what the Park policy contain, also with the kind approval of the minister, from tomorrow, Monday all parks should remain close from 7pm.

 

“I have received calls from some of them that what happens to people who want enjoy after closing from work till deep in the night, but I say no. Anything someone wants to enjoy go early enough so that by 7pm when the park is closing, so that those in charge of the park can clean it and prepare for another day business.

 

“The City will have to adjust to the fact that parks close by 7pm, when it’s dark everybody can adjust to it.”

 

