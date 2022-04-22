FCTA engages Abuja chiefs over illegal expansion of communities

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said it has been meeting with the leaders of the various chiefdoms within the Territory in a bid to stop the illegal expansion of local communities. FCTA said the renewed demolition of illegal structures in some of the communities along Airport Road was because the indigenous people were illegally expanding the areas by selling land to non-indigenes without government approval. The Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah, said this on Wednesday during an interactive meeting with traditional rulers and community leaders from over 10 villages. He said Zamani village, where illegal structures have been marked for demolition, is one of the places where indigenous people have disregarded the government’s warning against unapproved expansion.
