FCTA Environmental workers protest

Angry environmental workers in Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) yesterday shutdown offices over the failure of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to implement a new statutory salary structure. This came against the backdrop of the appeal by FCTA’s Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, few days ago to staff, to shelf the strike action. The workers, who blocked the main entrance to the Headquarters of the Environmental Agency, said their Union had entered into an agreement over the new salary structure, but the administration has not commitment to it.

