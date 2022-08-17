News

FCTA Environmental workers protest

Angry environmental workers in Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) yesterday shutdown offices over the failure of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to implement a new statutory salary structure. This came against the backdrop of the appeal by FCTA’s Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, few days ago to staff, to shelf the strike action. The workers, who blocked the main entrance to the Headquarters of the Environmental Agency, said their Union had entered into an agreement over the new salary structure, but the administration has not commitment to it.

 

News

Insecurity: 150 Peace-seeking Catholic Bishops converge on Abuja

Posted on Author Our Reporters

No fewer than 150 Catholic Bishops from 16 countries in West Africa are expected to converge on Abuja for a conference on peace building in the region. This is contained in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja by Rev. Fr. Michael-Nsikak Umoh, National Director, Social Communications of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria. Umoh said […]
News

NEITI endorses economic sustainability project for Abuja indigenes

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

The Nigeria Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has thrown its weight behind a move to empower the original inhabitants of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, to restore and preserve their economic and cultural heritage. The pledge came at the launch of a project titled: “Promoting Cultural Values and Rights of Original Inhabitants (Ols) in the […]
News

Report: Boko Haram ambush, kill 20 soldiers in Borno

Posted on Author Reporter

*Not true, we only lost two men, killed 17 terrorists – DHQ Not fewer than 20 soldiers have been killed and several other injured when suspected Boko Haram terrorists ambushed troops’ convoys in Borno State on Tuesday, sources have said. It was learnt that the incident occurred along Damboa/Maiduguri highway at about 30 kilometers away […]

