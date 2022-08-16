Metro & Crime

FCTA Environmental workers shutdown office over salary arrears

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja Comment(0)

…embark on indefinite strike

Angry environmental workers of the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) Tuesday shutdown their offices over the failure of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to implement a new statutory salary structure.

This came against the backdrop of the appeal by FCTA’s Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola a few days ago to staff, to shelf the strike action.

The angry workers, who blocked the main entrance to the headquarters of the agency, insisted that their Union had entered into an agreement over the new salary structure, but the administration was not committed to it.

The Assistant Director of AEPB, Barr. Udeme Umanah, who spoke on behalf of the striking workers, said the Union leaders have had several meetings with the administration, and had given a 21-day notice as required by the law.

 

