FCTA, Galaxy Backbone partner to boost security via ICT

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said it has granted Galaxy Backbone free access to Information Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure in Abuja, to help in its drive for broadband penetration and also boost security surveillance.

Galaxy Backbone, a Federal Government’s ICT infrastructure development organisation, is said to embark on the second phase of its National ICT Infrastructure Project in the FCT.

FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, who disclosed this at the weekend when he presented a Letter of Waiver to the management of Galaxy Backbone, said there was the need to collaborate in making Abuja a smart city, equipped with an excellent telecommunication network.

Bello said while other private telecommunication companies pay to connect to this existing infrastructure built by the FCT, Galaxy Backbone will utilise it free of charge.

The Minister, who was represented by the Secretary of Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and PPP, Hon. Lukman Agboola Dabiri, said the project will also facilitate a robust broadband connectivity between the FCTA and all its agencies and other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government in the territory.

He added: “We will continue to pursue enthusiastically the provision of Infrastructure towards the development of Abuja in particular and Nigeria in general.”

The Managing Director and Chief Executive of Galaxy Backbone, Prof. Muhammad Abubakar, who received the letter of waiver, said the gesture will encourage his agency in deepening broadband penetration in FCT and the country at large.

Abubakar also added that the efforts put into ICT infrastructure development in Abuja by the FCT Administration were laudable.

