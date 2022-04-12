Inside Abuja

FCTA, Galaxy Backbone partner to boost security via ICT

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said it has granted Galaxy Backbone free access to Information Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure in Abuja, to help in its drive for broadband penetration and also boost security surveillance.

 

Galaxy Backbone, a Federal Government’s ICT infrastructure development organisation, is said to embark on the second phase of its National ICT Infrastructure Project in the FCT.

 

FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, who disclosed this at the weekend when he presented a Letter of Waiver to the management of Galaxy Backbone, said there was the need to collaborate in making Abuja a smart city, equipped with an excellent telecommunication network.

 

Bello said while other private telecommunication companies pay to connect to this existing infrastructure built by the FCT, Galaxy Backbone will utilise it free of charge.

 

The Minister, who was represented by the Secretary of Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and PPP, Hon. Lukman Agboola Dabiri, said the project will also facilitate a robust broadband connectivity between the FCTA and all its agencies and other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government in the territory.

 

He added: “We will continue to pursue enthusiastically the provision of Infrastructure towards the development of Abuja in particular and Nigeria in general.”

 

The Managing Director and Chief Executive of Galaxy Backbone, Prof. Muhammad Abubakar, who received the letter of waiver, said the gesture will encourage his agency in deepening broadband penetration in FCT and the country at large.

 

Abubakar also added that the efforts put into ICT infrastructure development in Abuja by the FCT Administration were laudable.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Inside Abuja

Religious groups move against sexual violence

Posted on Author REGINA OTOKPA reports

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and other stakeholders have expressed their desire to collaborate in finding lasting solutions to gender-based violence. REGINA OTOKPA reports   Religious leaders are a strong force when it comes to shaping public opinion and mobilising for or against a common cause.   Across the world, religion is a key […]
Inside Abuja

COVID-19: When social distancing becomes luxury

Posted on Author CALEB ONWE reports

In the wake of the Corona-virus pandemic, health authorities have advised members of the public to observe social distancing in order to curtail the spread of the disease. However, it has been observed that this has proved impossible in some cases. CALEB ONWE reports   Public health experts have defined social distancing, or physical distancing, […]
Education Inside Abuja

Undying passion for curbing brain drain in healthcare

Posted on Author REGINA OTOKPA reports

As Nigerians continue to seek ways to address the worrisome trend in medical tourism among the rich and powerful elite, some individuals are also seeking ways to keep Nigerian health professionals in the country. REGINA OTOKPA reports   Health they say is wealth, but the number of persons who can afford or access quality healthcare […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica