FCTA goes digital to tackle water theft, others

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday said it has adopted digital technology to tackle water theft and other fraudulent practices, both by consumers and unscrupulous staff.

 

Acting General Manager of FCT Water Board, Mrs. Joy Okoro, who disclosed this in Abuja during a water customer-care Forum, said there cannot be efficiency in managing the water supply chains without a robust deployment of technology.

 

She said that introduction of the Automated Meter Reading (AMR) for consumers in the territory was borne out of the necessity to reduce fraudulent practices, check lack of integrity among staff, and as well as upscale revenue generation for government.

 

Okoro noted that with the help of AMR technology, residents and consumers of water can be accurate billed , without the hassles of visiting homes physically. She further revealed that FCT Water Board had perfected plans to establish water kiosks at rural areas, where there is no planned water infrastructure

News

US shooting leaves 3 dead, 3 injured

Posted on Author Reporter

  A gunman opened fire inside an Illinois bowling alley, killing three people and injuring three others Saturday night in what authorities believe was a random attack. A 37-year-old male suspect was in custody after the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, Rockford police said in a social media post. Two of those who were shot […]
News

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 155 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday evening, confirmed 137 new cases of coronavirus disease infection in Nigeria. The new cases of COVID-19 infection were confirmed via a statement on the official Twitter handle of the health agency. The development brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 63,328 which includes 59,675 discharged cases and 1,155 […]
News

Amnesty programme owing contractors N71.4bn –Coordinator

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…programme can’t be indefinite –NSA The Interim Coordinator of the Niger Delta Amnesty programme, Col. Milland Dikio (rtd.), yesterday said the agency owed contractors the sum of N71.4 billion. He also noted that the programme was derailed from its original focus by endemic corruption, stressingthatthecurrent structure could not be sustained. Speaking with journalists,after a closed […]

