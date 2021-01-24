FCTA goes digital to tackle water theft, others

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday said it has adopted digital technology to tackle water theft and other fraudulent practices, both by consumers and unscrupulous staff.

Acting General Manager of FCT Water Board, Mrs. Joy Okoro, who disclosed this in Abuja during a water customer-care Forum, said there cannot be efficiency in managing the water supply chains without a robust deployment of technology.

She said that introduction of the Automated Meter Reading (AMR) for consumers in the territory was borne out of the necessity to reduce fraudulent practices, check lack of integrity among staff, and as well as upscale revenue generation for government.

Okoro noted that with the help of AMR technology, residents and consumers of water can be accurate billed , without the hassles of visiting homes physically. She further revealed that FCT Water Board had perfected plans to establish water kiosks at rural areas, where there is no planned water infrastructure

