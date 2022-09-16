FCTA impound over 90 bikes over ban violation

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Friday impounded 94 motorcycles in Kubwa and Dutse communities for violating the ban on the operation of commercial motorcycles also known as Okada in the areas.

Officials of the administration said it swiftly moved in two years ago, after incriminating complaints from the Bwari Area Council Chairman, that Okada riders were contributing to the insecurity in these two communities.

The complaints and requests from the Council Chairman was said to have necessitated the prohibition of Okada operations in the communities, and subsequent enforcement of the ban, leading to impounding of several bikes from violators.

The success of the enforcement two years ago was, however, lost, after the task force soft peddled, leading to a heavy resurgence of the operators.

Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah said the resumed operation was a directive from the Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello that the illegalities associated with Okada operation should be dealt with drastically.

