FCTA insists on ICT literacy for workers

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said it won’t backtrack on its programmes to achieve total literacy status for its workforce in the use of information, communications and technology for effective service delivery.

This was as it said that its reforms have been tailored to ensure that all working systems conform to global standards for a world class result-oriented civil service. The Acting Director, Reforms Coordination and Service Improvement Department, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, who disclosed this recently at a media parley, said the drive to change workers’ ICT status in the administration had resulted in training and re-training. She explained that FCTA was investing in ICT training for workers, to improve their self-worth and value, while improving productivity for the government.

Ahmadu said no fewer than two thousand, three hundred workers had been trained to acquire ICT skills. According to her, the Administration has also embarked on several workshops and other programmes designed to equip workers. She said: “A three-day sensitisation workshop for desk officers on the use of the citizens’ engagement platform, BPSR Lunchtime series is held monthly.”

