FCTA intensifies campaign against killing of twins, other harmful practices

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has intensified campaign against the stone age traditional practice of killing twins, as well as other harmful anti-social behaviours. Reports have it that the traditional practice of twins killing is still being held onto in some FCT interior communities like Owanbi and Chakumi in Gwalgwalada Area Council; Makana and Dudu in Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC; Gulida and Zuhi in Abaji Area Council; Kehi in Kuje Area Council, and others.

The Mandate Secretary, Area Councils Service Secretariat, Ibrahim Dantsoho, disclosed this in Abuja yesterday during a press briefing. Dantsoho also noted that the Secretariat has embarked on heightened awareness creation to end the menace of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, within the territory.

He said that most of the priority programmes of the Secretariat have been “to strengthen the traditional justice system of the FCT Original Inhabitants and also combat Sexual and Gender-Based Violence and Harmful traditional practices like killing of twice”. According to him, apart from tackling the old traditional practices that are not in line with acceptable global norms, efforts have also been doubled in other areas. He added that the youth have also been trained on how to sustain peaceful coexistence and security within the six Area Councils. ‘‘This is to enable us to discuss on how best to bring progress in the areas of health, security, social amenities as well as improving the way of lifestyle of residents.

 

