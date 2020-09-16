FCTA launches attack on illegal signages promoters

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday commenced total removal of illegal signage and outdoor advert infrastructures within the nation’s capital, and also prosecuting those who promote them.

FCT’s Director of Department of Outdoor Advertising and Signages, Dr Babagana Adam, who disclosed this Wednesday in Abuja, said that already about 2,747 of such have been evacuated from different parts of the city.

Adam noted that while residents and business promoters have refused to comply with international standards required in outdoor advertising, the agency has intensified efforts towards sanitizing the city and ensuring that all conforms to the city’s master plan.

He further warned private companies or corporate organisations that litter the streets with all manner of advert materials under the guise of corporate social responsibility packages.

Adam said the agency will no longer allow the proliferation of kiosks with whatever name, as well as uninformed signages, as it is a clear violation of global standards.

According to him, DOAS had also commenced redesigning of streets and major highways signages within the city centre to ensure standardization and environmental protection.

Like this: Like Loading...