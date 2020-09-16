Metro & Crime

FCTA launches attack on illegal signages promoters

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday commenced total removal of illegal signage and outdoor advert infrastructures within the nation’s capital, and also prosecuting those who promote them.

FCT’s Director of Department of Outdoor Advertising and Signages, Dr Babagana Adam, who disclosed this Wednesday in Abuja, said that already about 2,747 of such have been evacuated from different parts of the city.

Adam noted that while residents and business promoters have refused to comply with international standards required in outdoor advertising, the agency has intensified efforts towards sanitizing the city and ensuring that all conforms to the city’s master plan.

He further warned private companies or corporate organisations that litter the streets with all manner of advert materials under the guise of corporate social responsibility packages.

Adam said the agency will no longer allow the proliferation of kiosks with whatever name, as well as uninformed signages, as it is a clear violation of global standards.

According to him, DOAS had also commenced redesigning of streets and major highways signages within the city centre to ensure standardization and environmental protection.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Notorious kidnapper, ‘Lion,’ held for judge’s wife’s abduction

Posted on Author Clement James

A 30-year-old notorious kidnapper, Nse Nse Otu Bassey aka Lion, has been arrested in Calabar along with five of his gang members. Bassey, who was apprehended by operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) attached to the Federal Intelligence Bureau (FIB) deployed in the state to assist the Commissioner of Police, was arrested with two […]
Metro & Crime

15-year-old girl gang raped in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya,

A 15-year-old girl, Mmesoma (surname withheld) was Friday gang-raped by two boys at Nkelegu Ishieke in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. The two suspects, Chidiogu Okonkwo, 15, and Chidubem Onwe, 14, allegedly defiled the victim in her father’s house when he left her at home for his daily business in Ishieke market. It […]
Metro & Crime

Bullion van: Policemen’s killers won’t go unpunished – Umahi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Governor Dave Umahi yesterday vowed that the armed robbers who killed four policemen in Ebonyi State during an attack on a bullion van won’t go unpunished. Gunmen had trailed a bullion van carrying money from Enugu State to Ebonyi State and killed four policemen escorts. A stray bullet from one of the robbers’ guns also […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: