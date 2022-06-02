News

FCTA launches free surgery for 500 cataract patients

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) in collaboration with the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UAUTH) and ‘See I CARE Foundation’ has commenced free surgery for 500 indigent cataract patients in Kwali Area Council. Secretary, FCT Secretariat for Health and Human Services, Dr. Abubakar Tafida, who opened the programme on Wednesday at the Kwali General Hospital, said it was one of the people-oriented initiatives designed for rural dwellers. Tafida said the FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, approved that 500 cataract patients should benefit from the first phase of the programme without any cost implications. He said: “We took up the issue with the minister, who approved that 500 patients should be operated free. This is the beginning, as we continue with this activity;.”

 

