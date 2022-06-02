FCTA launches free surgery for 500 cataract patients

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) in collaboration with the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UAUTH) and ‘See I CARE Foundation’ has commenced free surgery for 500 indigent cataract patients in Kwali Area Council. Secretary, FCT Secretariat for Health and Human Services, Dr. Abubakar Tafida, who opened the programme on Wednesday at the Kwali General Hospital, said it was one of the people-oriented initiatives designed for rural dwellers. Tafida said the FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, approved that 500 cataract patients should benefit from the first phase of the programme without any cost implications. He said: “We took up the issue with the minister, who approved that 500 patients should be operated free. This is the beginning, as we continue with this activity;.”
Related Articles
Customs generates N118.9bn at Onne Port
The Area II Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, Onne Port, Rivers State, generated N118,959,214,999.53 in 2020. The figure was announced yesterday by Comptroller Mohammed Auwal, Area Controller, Area II Command, at a media briefing in Onne Port. According to Auwal, this figure is N11.6 billion (N11,623,072,175.04) higher than the N107.3 billion (N107,336,142,824.29) generated by […]
Silence as S’East govs ground Ebube Agu
Since April 11, 2021 when the Ebube Agu Security Network was established by Governors of the South-East after a meeting in Owerri, the Imo State capital, the security outfit is yet to commence operations in almost all other states in the region. Without any known operational structure, without any office and without operational vehicles […]
COVID-19 lockdown breach: Police to fine British PM, Chancellor
British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has been fined by the police for attending a birthday party thrown for him during a COVID-19 lockdown. The prime minister confirmed he had paid the fine for going to the hour-long gathering in the Cabinet Room on June 19, 2020, reports the BBC. Chancellor Rishi Sunak has also been […]
